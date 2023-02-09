West Bengal unit of BJP seems to be frustrated with Governor C.V. Ananda Bose’s speech at the opening of the budget session of the state Assembly.

State BJP leadership feels that the governor could have avoided reading out certain portions in the speech especially those stressing on “Union government depriving the state,” “stable law & order situation,” and “excellence in education sector” among others.

“Agreed that the Governor by convention needs to read out the written speech provided by the state government. However, at the same time, the Governor had the option to avoid reading out the controversial portions by completing the process by reading out the first line and the last line of the speech. However, the Governor chose to read out the entire speech despite the objections from our legislators on the controversial portions,” said a member of the state committee of the party.

According to the leader of the opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the state government has resorted to blatant falsehood through the Governor’s speech. “There is no reason to believe that the Union government has deprived the state government of its legitimate dues. Rather it is the state government which has misutilised the central funds,” he said.

The state committee member of BJP also pointed out that the portions of the Governor’s speech that highlighted the level of excellence that the state’s education sector has reached during the current regime was unacceptable. “This is especially unacceptable in the backdrop of the massive corruption in teachers recruitment following which almost the entire education department including the former state education minister is behind the bars,” he said.

He also pointed out that Ananda Bose’s predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar played the perfect role on such occasions by completing his speech by reading out just the first and last lines on such occasions.

A section of the state BJP leadership also feels that by reading out the entire speech the governor has indirectly given the state’s ruling party an arm to combat the opposition’s persistent movements on the issues of corruption in the state.

20230209-115802