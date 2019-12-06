Bengal BJP workers celebrate after RS passes Citizenship Bill

Kolkata, Dec 12 (IANS) Ecstatic BJP workers burnt crackers, danced and raised slogans eulogising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in various parts of West Bengal after the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB) on Wednesday.

A large number of euphoric BJP activists assembled at party’s state headquarters in Muralidhar Sen Lane, and broke into celebrations shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, and waving the party flag.

Party national general secretary in-charge of the state Kailash Vijayvargiya joined in the party as “Narendra Modi zindabad” and “Amit Shah zindabad” slogans rent the air.

“Justice has been finally delivered to Bengali Hindus. 70 years of ordeal finally comes to an end. Historic moment for Bengali Hindu,” tweeted BJP national executive member Mukul Roy.

Impromptu celebrations also took place in various saffron party offices in the districts.

–IANS

ssp/sdr/