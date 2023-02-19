INDIA

Bengal: BSF jawan injured in firing by cross-border smugglers

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured in the crossfire between the border guards and cattle smugglers at the Indo- Bangladesh borders in North Dinajpur in West Bengal.

The incident happened at Teengaon border outpost in North Dinajpur district on late Saturday night while a team of cattle smugglers trying to cross the borders illegally were intercepted by the patrolling BSF personnel.

According to BSF sources, the cattle smugglers started firing indiscriminately towards the security personnel on being intercepted. The BSF team also resorted to counter-firing and in the crossfire BSF jawan Mukesh Chand Sharma, associated with battalion number 152 of BSF was hit by a bullet.

While the BSF personnel were able to nab one of the members of the smuggling team, five others escaped. The arrested Bangladeshi resident has been identified as Muhammed Suman, who is a resident of Thakurgaon district of Bangladesh. A pistol, two mobile SIM cards and other incriminating documents have been seized from his possession.

The injured BSF jawan was admitted to the Islampur sub-division hospital immediately. Although the bullet has been removed from his abdomen, his condition continues to be critical.

