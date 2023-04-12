INDIA

Bengal cattle scam: ED probing ‘real estate investment’ angle

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore cattle-smuggling case in West Bengal is now trying to collect details and information on how the scam proceeds in crores of rupees were invested in the real estate sector, a source in the know of things said on Wednesday.

The ED, in this connection, has already summoned a private real estate promoter, Subrata Hazra a.k.a. Dalim to its Delhi office for questioning.

Dalim is a close confidant of Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

His wife is also a Trinamool Congress councillor in Bolpur Municipality in Birbhum district.

Sources also claimed that some specific clues were received about a major portion of the scam proceeds in the cattle-scam were being invested in the real-estate projects owned by Dalim.

Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal has ducked the summons from the ED to be present in Delhi for questioning for the third time.

She was supposed to arrive in the national capital and face questioning this week.

However, sources said that she had already sent a communique to the ED expressing her inability to be present for questioning on health grounds.

Her father is currently serving judicial custody at Tihar Jail in Delhi for his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling scam.

The ED wants to question Sukanya Mondal about the sources of funds in two companies where she was director, as well as about the rice-mills where she was a “partner”.

The ED has been sending summons to Sukanya to question her and Anubrata together.

