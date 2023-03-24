INDIA

Bengal cattle scam: ED summons in-charge of Suri police station

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths have summoned the inspector-in-charge of Suri Police station in West Bengal’s Birbhum district to the agency’s head office in New Delhi in connection to its ongoing probe on the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam.

Sources said that Sk Mohammad Ali has been asked to be present on Saturday with all his bank documents.

Previously, Ali had been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is conducting a parallel probe in the multi-crore scam.

Sources said crucial documents have been sourced by ED sleuths which revealed hefty amounts were transferred in phases to bank accounts of some individuals who were mainly coordinating the legal affairs of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, who is currently in judicial custody in Delhi’s Tihar jail for his alleged involvement in the scam.

So far, Ali has not commented on the development.

On Thursday, the ED had summoned Kripamoy Nandi, the superintendent of Asansol Special Correctional Home in West Burdwan district, to the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on April 5.

Mondal was housed at the Correctional Home since his arrest in August 2022 till the time he was taken to the national capital by ED sleuths earlier this month

