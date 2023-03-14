INDIALIFESTYLE

Bengal cattle smuggling case: ED arrests Anubrata Mondal’s CA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Manish Kothari, the chartered accountant of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam case in West Bengal, an official said.

A source said Kothari was arrested after he was questioned for several hours at the ED headquarters here.

The ED case is on the basis of the CBI’s FIR.

The case was initiated by the ED on the basis of the FIR of the CBI against Satish Kumar (the then Commandant, BSF-36 Battalion), Md. Enamul Haque, Md. Anarul SK, Md. Golam Mustafa and other officials of BSF, Customs and unknown others for alleged commission of a cognisable offence.

On March 10, a source had said that the ED is planning to question Anubrata Mondal and his daughter Sukanya Mondal together.

A source in the know of things said the ED has already issued summons to Sukanya Mondal to appear at the ED office in Delhi.

