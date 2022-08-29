INDIA

Bengal cattle smuggling case: First arrest made in threat letter to special CBI court

NewsWire
0
2

The Asansol-Durgapur Police Commiserate on late Monday evening arrested one individual in connection to a threat letter to Justice Rajesh Chakraborty, the judge of the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Asansol, who is dealing with the case related to cattle smuggling.

The arrested person has been identified as Sudipto Ray, a resident of Asansol. By profession he is an advocate practising in Asansol District Court in West Burdwan district court.

On August 20, Justice Chakraborty received a threat letter where it was said that the latter and his other family members will be booked in narcotics case, unless he grants bail to the prime accused in the cattle smuggling case — Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal.

In the letter, one Bappa Chakraborty was named as the sender of the letter.

On receiving the threat letter, justice Chakraborty informed of the development to the district judge who then apprised the Calcutta High Court about the matter.

It is learnt that Bappa Chakraborty, the purported sender of the threat letter, made a secret confession under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) to Asansol district court’s judicial magistrate, Prantik Basu. In the confession, Bappa Chakraborty named Sudipto Ray.

20220829-233405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Warsaw ‘toasts’ 2 Indian Maharajas who fostered WWII displaced Poles

    Guinea-Bissau national held from Delhi for cheating Hyderabad woman

    Why different rates for one vaccine, asks Rajasthan HC

    Greaves Cotton posts Rs 621 cr revenue in Q4