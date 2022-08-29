The Asansol-Durgapur Police Commiserate on late Monday evening arrested one individual in connection to a threat letter to Justice Rajesh Chakraborty, the judge of the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Asansol, who is dealing with the case related to cattle smuggling.

The arrested person has been identified as Sudipto Ray, a resident of Asansol. By profession he is an advocate practising in Asansol District Court in West Burdwan district court.

On August 20, Justice Chakraborty received a threat letter where it was said that the latter and his other family members will be booked in narcotics case, unless he grants bail to the prime accused in the cattle smuggling case — Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal.

In the letter, one Bappa Chakraborty was named as the sender of the letter.

On receiving the threat letter, justice Chakraborty informed of the development to the district judge who then apprised the Calcutta High Court about the matter.

It is learnt that Bappa Chakraborty, the purported sender of the threat letter, made a secret confession under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) to Asansol district court’s judicial magistrate, Prantik Basu. In the confession, Bappa Chakraborty named Sudipto Ray.

