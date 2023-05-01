The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police has taken over from the district police the probe into the killing of Rajbangshi youth and BJP worker Mrityunjay Burman (33) at Kaliaganj in the North Dinajpur district, allegedly in police firing during the wee hours of April 27.

The CID took over the probe at a juncture when already two petitions in the matter had been filed at the Calcutta High Court. While in one petition, there had been a demand for a CBI probe into the matter, the other petition demanded a proper investigation into the role of the police.

The victim’s family has alleged that the youth was killed by a bullet shot by Moyajjem Hossain, an assistant sub-inspector attached to the local Kaliyaganj police station.

The family members claimed that they are not satisfied with the CID inquiry. Their contention is that since the CID is also a part of state police, it is not possible that it will investigate the case without bias against their guilty colleagues and hence, they are sticking to the demand for a CBI probe into the matter.

The BJP has already observed a 12-hour strike in entire north Bengal over the killing of Burman. The leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has accused that “the police action was prompted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who during a press conference had declared a war against the people of Kaliaganj and within hours the police complied with her”.

