Bengal Congress chief sends resignation, asked to continue

Kolkata, July 9 (IANS) Congress’ West Bengal President Somen Mitra had sent in his resignation, accepting moral responsibility for the party’s debacle in the recent Lok Sabha polls, but the party high command refused to accept it and asked him to work on, a party statement said on Tuesday.

Mitra had tendered his resignation on Sunday after it became clear that Congress President Rahul Gandhi would not budge from his stand of stepping down from his post.

“He (Mitra) said his appointment was given by Rahul Gandhi and when Rahulji is not willing to be Congress President, there is no meaning in continuing as PCC President,” a Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee media release said.

On coming to know about Mitra’s decision, party in-charge for the state Gaurav Gogoi called him up and asked him to work with renewed vigour, it said.

“The Congress Working Committee will take a decision soon” to find a permanent solution “over the issue of party president” and then “decide about the committees in the states”, the release said.

–IANS

