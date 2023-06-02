An incident of a couple from West Bengal arrested and imprisoned at the Bengaluru Central Jail after being mistaken for Bangladeshi nationals came to light on Friday.

The victim couple — Palash and Shukla Adhikari — reached West Bengal with their kid on Friday.

Though the couple was granted bail on April 28, the family took time to arrange for surety and complete the bail process. They came out of the prison on May 24 after furnishing a Rs 75,000 bond.

The couple had come to Bengaluru in search of livelihood with their kid in 2022. They lived in a slum and in July 2022, the Bengaluru police suspected them to be Bangladeshi nationals and arrested them. They were booked under the Foreigners’ Act.

Though the couple pleaded to the police that they hailed from West Bengal and are Indian nationals, the court sent them to prison.

Police sources explained that no one came forward to give them bond even as they were given bail. After seeing the helplessness of the couple, the police sent their team to their native place to verify the claims.

A state police team that went to their native place confirmed that they are Indians and helped them get released.

20230603-001603