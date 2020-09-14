Bengal court convicts wife in New Town lawyer murder case

Kolkata, Sep 14 (IANS) A West Bengal district court on Monday convicted Anindita Dey, the wife of deceased Calcutta High Court lawyer Rajat Kumar Dey, in connection with the murder of her husband and tampering evidence in the case.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court at Barasat in Kolkata’s adjoining North 24 Parganas will pronounce the judgement on Wednesday.

Earlier, New Town police had arrested Anindita Dey for allegedly murdering her husband. She had divulged misleading statements during the course of interrogation on the basis of which she had been booked by the sleuths.

Police sources said that Rajat Kumar Dey was chocked to death using a mobile phone’s charger cord. The investigators had seized Anindita’s mobile phone and laptop for further enquiry and found out further evidences of the case.

Rajat was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a room in his flat at DB 97 in the New Town-Rajarhat area on November 25, 2018. His wife Anindita had initially claimed that Rajat had died due to cardiac arrest. But the autopsy had confirmed that Rajat had died due to strangulation.

–IANS

sbn/arm