As a measure to continue building up additional pressure on the issue of pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears, a section of state government employees in West Bengal has decided to go on a mass leave on March 30.

Also on same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stage a sit-in protest in New Delhi against the non-payment of dues from the Union government under various centrally-sponsored schemes.

A spokesman of the joint forum of state government employees, the umbrella organization which is spearheading the movement, said that besides going for the mass leave, they will be organising a mega protest march in Kolkata on the same day.

“Prior to that from March 26, we will be starting a mass email campaign on this count. On March 27, an email will be sent to the ChiefMinister on this count. Finally on April 10 and 11, we will be organiaing a two-day sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi,” the spokesman said.

Already the state government employees are observing the “digital non-cooperation” movement against the state government on the DA issue.

Prior to that, they observed a day’s strike and a two-day pen-down strike on the issue.

“Our legal battle at the Supreme Court of India in the matter will continue. But at the same time our movement on the streets will continue side-by-side and this time we will take the movement to the national capital of Kolkata,” the joint forum spokesman said.

A crucial hearing on the DA issue at the Supreme Court on Tuesday had been deferred to April 11.

This was the fifth time that the hearing in the matter has been deferred by the apex court.

20230322-114203