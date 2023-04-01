INDIALIFESTYLE

Bengal education dept seeks VCs’ opinion on NEP implementation

The West Bengal Council of Higher Education has sent letters to the vice chancellors of different state universities seeking their opinion about the feasibility of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in the state.

Sources from the West Bengal education department said that in the letters to the vice chancellors, they have been asked to state clearly whether the universities are prepared to implement the National Education Policy by the next academic year.

“The vice-chancellors have also been asked to give their opinion about alternatives in case they are not ready to implement it by the next academic year. The suggestions of the vice- chancellors have been sought on effective implementation of the policies in the state,” a senior official from the education department said.

The education department has formed a six- member committee to review the process of implementation of the policy in the state. The committee is headed by the vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, Suranjan Das.

Initially, the West Bengal government was against implementing the NEP in the state and instead, it said, it would have its own state education policy.

However, later, the state government backtracked from that decision because of some “practical problems” in implementing it and agreed to implement the NEP.

The Union government approved the NEP in July 2020, replacing the earlier National Education Policy-1986.

