INDIA

Bengal election body starts preparatory process for panchayat polls

The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) has started the preparatory process for the forthcoming panchayat polls by issuing a notification ordering preparation of polling booths in the rural pockets.

The dates for the polls are however, yet to be announced.

In the notification, the Commission has asked District Magistrates to send a list of proposed booths for the rural civic polls by March 31.

Based on this, the Commission will publish the draft list of polling booths on April 5.

Following the publication of the draft list, the WBSEC will seek opinion of different political parties on this count.

Based on the parties’ suggestions, changes will be incorporated by April 25 and the final list of the polling booths will be published on April 28.

The election body has also issued draft notification for the appointment and training of polling officers and polling staff.

The District Magistrates will act as the district election officers on behalf of the Commission, who will recruit the presiding officers for the polling booths.

The presiding officers will be selected from officers and staff of state and union government in the state, civic body officers and staff and teaching and non-teaching staff from the different state-run schools and colleges.

As per the notification a resident of a particular block on any district should be appointed as presiding officers for any polling booth in that particular block.

There will be separate training programs at sub-division and block levels.

