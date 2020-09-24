Bengal Global Business Summit ballooning into a scam: Dhankhar

Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday again raised the issue of transparency on the part of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over its annual flagship event, Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), that is aimed at attracting investments in the state.

Alleging that BGBS is fast ballooning into a scam, the Governor tweeted, “(It is) just a PR exercise… Surprisingly no response to critical issues raised. Why Cover Up! Why not be transparent! Why hide grim reality!”

Without naming state Finance Minister Amit Mitra, he said the involvement of FICCI in BGBS where the Finance Minister had deep roots must be unravelled.

“Extravaganza at huge cost to exchequer benefited whom as event organisers? Answer to this will unlock enough for scrutiny… Such response bereft of details mysterious,” the Governor said.

Earlier, Dhankhar had asked the state government to release a white paper revealing the figures of total investments attracted in the last five summits.

“The state government must come out with a white paper on the impact of five editions of Bengal Global Business Summit. Details of projected investments of over Rs 12.3 lakh crore be made known,” Dhankhar had tweeted last month.

He had also said that the names of the organisations and people who were engaged in organising the event should be mentioned.

–IANS

sbn/arm