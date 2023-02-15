INDIA

Bengal government finally replaces Governor’s principal secretary

The ongoing tension between West Bengal government and the Governor’s House over the latter’s request for replacement of Nandini Chakroborty, Principal Secretary to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, finally came to an end on Wednesday after the state government issued a notification to shift her from the post.

According to the notification issued by the personnel and administrative reforms department, Chakroborty has been transferred as the Principal Secretary in the tourism department, whose minister-in-charge is the singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo.

State government sources said that since the matter could have taken a murkier turn if it was prolonged, the administration finally took the decision to shift Chakroborty.

However, the state government is yet to name anyone as the new Principal Secretary to the Governor. According to sources, there are three possibilities as per the existing rules.

First, the state government can name anyone as Chakroborty’s replacement. Second, the Governor can recommend the replacement and in that case the state government might accept the recommend or suggest an alternative.

The third possibility is that the state government suggests some names to the Governor leaving the option for the latter to choose among them.

