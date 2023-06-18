The Trinamool Congress on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose, accusing him of misusing the state government funds in purchasing his personal attire and accessories.

“Has Hon’ble Governor bought some of his dress, suit, sunglass, shoe from Govt funds? If yes, this is totally unethical. He should buy his own dress materials by his own money. Funds of Governor house must be audited properly. If allegation is wrong I am ready to pray apology,” Trinamool state Spokesman Kunal Ghosh wrote on Twitter.

In another Tweet on Saturday night, Ghosh ridiculed the Governor for his visits to those pockets in West Bengal which witnessed unprecedented clashes and violence over the nomination for the panchayat polls over the last week.

“The Governor is acting beyond his constitutional limits. He is encouraging the opposition parties before the polls, who have unleashed planned violence in three to four booth areas. Our workers have died. The situation in the rest of the state is normal. The opposition parties have filed the maximum number of nominations. The Governor is trying to project himself as the chairman of the opposition forces,” Ghosh tweeted.

There was no reaction from Governor House over allegations when this report was being filed.

On Saturday, after visiting the trouble-prone Canning area in South 24 Parganas district, the Governor observed that he has witnessed “deterioration of democracy” in certain pockets of the state during his visit to places which witnessed severe clashes over the week over the nominations for the panchayat elections in the state.

“Unfortunately, in certain pockets I have witnessed deterioration of democracy. But I want to tell the people that there is no scope for fear in democracy. I am beside the people of the state. I will not tolerate atrocities, intimidation & violence,” he said.

