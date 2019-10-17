Bengal Governor questions ‘state permission’ to officials to attend meet

Kolkata, Oct 23 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday questioned the absence of the MP, MLA, Panchayat leaders and top district officials of North 24 Parganas from a high level meeting that he convened in the district on Tuesday.

Dhankhar was visiting North 24 Parganas on Tuesday and had asked the District Magistrate to invite public representatives, and state and Central government officials for a meeting at Dhamakhali’s Zilla Parishad Guest House.

However, the District Magistrate wrote back to the Raj Bhawan that he could only request and arrange the invitees to attend the meeting after “permission from the state”.

Calling it “unconstitutional”, Dhankhar said, “I don’t understand why they need state government’s permission to meet me. I am shocked.”

Interestingly, Dhankhar had met with a similar reply in September, when he wished to interact with MP, MLA and public officials in Darjeeling district.

Continuing with her tradition of going against governors, Mamata Banerjee has been on a collision course with Dhankhar for some time now.

Just days ago, the Governor complained that news channels in the state had been asked to blackout his presence from Durga Puja carnival, a post puja event.

The Governor was also with Union Minister Babul Supriyo when he was heckled at the Jadavpur University.

–IANS

abn/rtp