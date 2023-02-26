Indicating another round of tension with the state government following the attack on the convoy of Union Minister Nishith Pramanik convoy on Saturday, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose issued a strongly-worded statement on Sunday evening criticizing the law and order situation in the state.

He has directed the state government to take immediate and perceptible action in the matter and has also sought an action-taken report from the state government on this count.

In the press statement, the Governor clearly said that in case of deterioration of the law and order situation in the state, he will not remain silent and if necessary, will make strong interventions in the matter. “Governor will not be a mute witness to any deterioration of law and order anywhere, anytime in the State, and strong and effective intervention will follow to ensure that the rot is stemmed in the root effectively, and peace and harmony restored,” the statement said.

Ananda Bose maintained that following confidential enquiries made by him in the matter of the attack on Pramanik’s convoy as well as discussions with the latter, he feels that it is shocking that such incidents happened in a land which is known for its refined culture and enviable history of civilised conduct.

“Protest is a part of democracy, but violence is not a part of civilised conduct. Anti-social elements which try to take law into their hands will be dealt with sternly. Violence will be rooted-out ruthlessly,” the Governor’s statement read.

Indicating that he will not tolerate any laxity in the maintenance of law and order the Governor said that under no circumstances will unruly elements and hooligans be allowed to hold society to ransom.

“As Governor, it is my duty to ensure that West Bengal does not slip into a ‘soft state’. Rule of law will be established with an iron fist in a velvet glove. Democracy will not be allowed to degenerate into mobocracy,” the press statement read.

Recently there was a tussle between the Governor’s House and the state Secretariat over the replacement of Principal Secretary to the Governor Nandini Chakroborty. The Governor complained against her about misleading the Secretariat about the functioning of the Governor House. After delaying the matter initially, the state government finally transferred her.

