INDIA

Bengal Governor visits violence-hit Bhangar, interacts with common people

NewsWire
0
1

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday visited Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, the epicentre of the recent violence clashes over nomination for the July 8 panchayat elections.

Just an hour before the Governor reached the violence-hit area, the police recovered seven bags full of crude bombs.

However, none of the top police officials from the district or the state were there while the Governor reached the spot.

In fact, the Governor was briefed by a junior officer in the rank of a sub-inspector of police.

Bose first reached the Block Development Office of Bhangar Block-II, which was epicentre of the clashes on Thursday that killed three people.

He was seen interacting with the local people, who described the situations that prevailed in the region for the last couple of days.

Earlier the Governor had issued a strongly worded statement condemning the massive violence during the nomination phase taking a total of five since the first day of nomination on June 9.

Of the five deaths, three were reported from Bhangar and two from Murshidabad district.

“This game of ‘Shaitan’ should end, will end. The beginning of the end will be in West Bengal,” the Governor had said.

In response, Trinamool Congress state spokesman Kunal Ghosh said such comments from the Governor based on certain stray incidents are totally unwarranted.

“On what basis does the Governor say such things? He never speaks of the situations in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. Even though he is the Governor of West Bengal, he could have issued a Twitter message over the situation there as an Indian citizen,” Ghosh said.

20230616-133607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TSPSC paper leak: SIT begins questioning three accused

    Ayodhya seer warns of action against ‘Kaali’ filmmaker

    Changed leadership, did not destroy party: LJP leader

    PM Modi to visit poll bound K’taka on Feb 6