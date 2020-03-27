Bengal govt files FIR for spreading fake news on Covid-19

Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Friday filed an FIR with the cyber crime branch of Kolkata Police against a “fake news” on social media that a doctor in the state’s ID hospital, Beliaghata, has contracted the coronavirus infection, an official said.

“The state health department is strongly protesting against the fake news on social media that an ID Hospital doctor has been detected with the infection. The health department has lodged an FIR with the cyber crime branch of Kolkata Police so that legal action can be taken against the rumour mongers,” the official said.

The official categorically said not a single doctor or health worker in the state has contracted the virus. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the detective department has been asked to look into the matter.

“We will find out the source of the fake news. The DD team has been deployed, the Special Task Force and Criminal Investigation Department are also on the job. We won’t spare such unscrupulous people,” she said.

–IANS

