The West Bengal government, abiding the order of the Calcutta High Court, has decided to deploy three companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in three pockets of the state on Thursday on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi, which was attended virtually by top police officials in the state.

It was decided that the three companies of CAPF will be deployed in areas of mixed population in Kolkata, Howrah Police Commiserate and Chandernagore City Police.

Recently, clashes broke out during Ram Navami celebrations in some pockets of Howrah and Hooghly districts.

In the meeting it was decided that huge contingents of state police will be deployed to escort the processions on the occasions of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday.

The procession organisers will have to submit the list of volunteers and they will be provided with separate identity cards by the police authorities. Without proper identity cards no volunteer will be allowed to participate in the processions.

At the same time, strict restrictions have been imposed over carrying any kind of arms, which even include sticks at the procession. Use of soundboxes and DJs are strictly prohibited.

