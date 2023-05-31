INDIA

Bengal govt to introduce 4-year UG degree course from current academic year

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Wednesday that the state government will introduce four-year degree course from the current academic year, but will not accept the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“Introduction of four-year degree course does not mean accepting the NEP,” Basu clarified.

“It is not true that the state government has accepted the NEP recommendations. Rather, we have introduced an alternative state education police by adopting all the best practices,” he added.

Commenting on the introduction of four-year degree course from the current academic year, Basu said that unless this course is introduced, around seven-lakh students from West Bengal will not be able to appear in national competitive examinations.

“In that case, the tendency to migrate to other states would have increased. Those coming from financially weaker sections would have suffered in that case. So this decision has been taken keeping their interests in mind,” Basu said.

He also pointed out the recommendations in the NEP, which the state government has not accepted.

“We are opposing the system of introducing the ‘5+3+3+4’ system at the school level. We are also opposing the recommendation for privatisation of higher educational institutes,” he said.

