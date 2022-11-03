India might not have any representation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, but mutton and lamb from West Bengal will be part of the delicacies to be served in the West Asian country during the mega football event, Swapan Debnath, Minister for Animal Resources Development, said on Thursday.

According to Debnath, the West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited (WBLDCL), a state public sector undertaking under the department that he heads, has received a contract in this regard.

“About seven tonnes of meat will be shipped to Qatar in six phases. The first export shipment of 1.2 tonnes of meat has already been dispatched on Thursday. The supply for these shipments is being made from three mutton and lamb processing units under the WBLDCL,” the minister said.

He claimed that the demand for red meat in Qatar is very high and there is special demand for mutton from West Bengal which is much higher than Bihar and Punjab.

“With the FIFA World Cup nearing, the meat market there is opening up and meat produced in West Bengal — branded as ‘Haringhata Meat’ — will add to the delicacies there,” Debnath said.

The brand name ‘Haringhata Meat’ has been derived from the place Haringhata in Nadia district where the diaries and meat processing units of the state animal resources department are located. The meat processing units there have a daily production capacity of 3.6 tonnes.

“Bagging this contract was not easy as the suppliers had to go by strict meat processing standards. Our state qualified in all the parameters and then got the contract,” he said.

20221103-233007