The West Bengal School Education Department’s recent directive for all schools to follow a dress-code combination of blue and white with “Biswas Bangla” logo on the pockets have started facing increasing resistance from individual school authorities who prefer to continue with their traditional school uniforms with school logos.

The most vocal on this count had been the missionary schools with the maximum number of objections raised on this count was from the different church-aided schools in the state.

The beginning on this count was made early this month by the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyabhaban, managed by Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission- Belur Math founded by Swami Vivekananda, whose authorities refused to go by the new dress code and also refused to accept the new uniforms give to them by the School Education Department.

A department official, who refused to be named, said that so far, a total of 31 school authorities have sent written communiques to the department expressing their disinclination to accept the new dress code, the majority of which are the different church-aided schools.

“The common logic expressed by all of them is that their traditional school uniforms with traditional school logos carries the age-old identity of their schools. Many of these school authorities have referred to the distinguished alumni of their schools sporting those traditional uniforms with traditional school logos during their student days,” the official said.

State government sources said that the idea of the new uniform code was to create a unique Bengal centric identity that all schools in the state will be associated with. Now, the official said, whether the objections of the individual school authorities on this count will be accepted or not will depend on the topmost state government authorities.

