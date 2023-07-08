INDIA

Bengal Guv condemns poll violence, says blot on democratic set-up

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Saturday condemned the widespread violence amid the ongoing panchayat elections in the state, saying the incidents were a blot on the democratic set-up.

As voting began early Saturday morning, the Governor has visited different violence-hit areas.

Addressing mediapersons in Kadambagachi, North 24 Parganas district, the Governor said: “Since the morning, i have been notifies of several incidents of clashes and violence. There has been a gun battle and bloodbath. I will provide more updates at a later stage. Whatever is happening is a blot on the democratic setup, where common people are unable to exercise their franchise without fear.

“But I still urge the people to come out and exercise their rights.”

Since voting began, seven people have died so far.

Of the fatalities, two each were reported from Murshidabad and East Burdwan; and one each from Nadia, Cooch Behar and Malda.

The overall death toll since the polling date was announced on June 8, has increased to 26 as of Saturday.

2023070835807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    People have stronghold in Munger, not Lalan Singh: BJP

    Delhi govt to add 6,836 ICU beds in 7 hospitals

    Opposition divided while protesting on lack of discussion over China issue...

    Freedom of Religion Bill introduced in MP assembly