West Bengal Governor C.V. Anand Bose has taken objection to the reluctance on the part of the vice-chancellors of different state universities in submitting weekly reports to the Raj Bhavan despite clear instructions from the Governor’s office on this count.

Irked over the fact that not a single university has submitted any report, thus ignoring the instruction from the Raj Bhavan issued on April 4, the special secretary to the Governor on Monday forwarded a letter to the VCs of all state universities to do the needful. The Governor by virtue of his post is the chancellor of all state universities.

“As directed by Chancellor, I am to inform you that vide letter No. 377(28)-S dated 04.04.2023, it was communicated to you to submit the university’s weekly activity report on the last working day of the week. No such report has been received so far. You may please do the needful,” the letter from the Governor’s House read.

Meanwhile, the state government has taken objection to the letter from the Raj Bhavan.

According to the state Education Minister Bratya Basu, this is a repetition of the earlier letter from the Governor’s House.

“I will discuss with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and decide over the next course of action,” he said.

The previous letter issued by the Governor’s House to the vice-chancellors of all state universities had directed to take the concurrence of the Raj Bhavan in all finance-related matters.

At that point of time, Basu had questioned whether the Raj Bhavan can directly send such instructions to the state universities by bypassing the education department.

