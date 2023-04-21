INDIA

Bengal Guv pays surprise visit to migrant labour camp in Kerala’s Perumbavoor

NewsWire
0
0

For the migrant labourers at a migrant labour camp of a plywood factory at Perumbavoor, Friday morning had a surprise visitor when the West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose came to meet them.

Bose is a former retired IAS officer hailing from the capital city of Kerala and last year was made the West Bengal Governor.

Incidentally, the migrant labour force in Kerala is over two million, of which a sizeable share is from West Bengal. Bose has worked as a top officer in Kerala and national Labour departments, hence his visit assumes significance.

After going around the labour camps, he informed that the West Bengal Governor’s office will have a live portal which would be available for them.

He also assured them that very soon a database of the residents of West Bengal, who are working in Kerala, would be prepared, and facilities for cultural programmes to be held here for them also would be conducted.

20230421-131403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Heli-borne survey technology to help in groundwater management in arid regions:...

    JCO, another soldier critically injured in J&K’s Poonch

    PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts finish round-robin stage on top with win over...

    Hockey India announce dates for National Championships