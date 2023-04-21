For the migrant labourers at a migrant labour camp of a plywood factory at Perumbavoor, Friday morning had a surprise visitor when the West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose came to meet them.

Bose is a former retired IAS officer hailing from the capital city of Kerala and last year was made the West Bengal Governor.

Incidentally, the migrant labour force in Kerala is over two million, of which a sizeable share is from West Bengal. Bose has worked as a top officer in Kerala and national Labour departments, hence his visit assumes significance.

After going around the labour camps, he informed that the West Bengal Governor’s office will have a live portal which would be available for them.

He also assured them that very soon a database of the residents of West Bengal, who are working in Kerala, would be prepared, and facilities for cultural programmes to be held here for them also would be conducted.

20230421-131403