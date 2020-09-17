Bengal Guv says cops being made to do political jobs

Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government alleging that policemen in the state are being made to perform political work by their seniors who are in decision-making positions in the force.

Dhankhar said that democracy in Bengal is now under threat and human rights are being violated.

“Work of police officials is a matter of concern. I express deep gratitude to the common policemen but the decision-makers above them are forcing them to do political work,” he said.

He said that as public servants, the administration and the police cannot do political work. “Law is above all and it is my duty as the Governor to guard the law….If someone thinks nothing can happen to them, then they have a huge misconception. However big an officer may be, law is always above him,” he added.

–IANS

sbn/kr