West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday said that he will frequently make tours to different corners of the state to have first- hand information both about the geography of the state as well as grassroots level administrative activities.

He announced this after paying a visit to the iconic Dakshineswar Kali Temple, established by great Indian philanthropist Rani Rasmoni, which became globally famous at a later stage because of the association of Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Swami Vivekananda.

“Bengal is my second home. The culture and values of the people of the state are of very high stature. So I will start making tours within the state to know the state better,” the governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor was all praises about the Dakshineswar Kali Temple as he said that this temple is a symbol of the classical culture of India. “This temple is also a symbol of unity in India. There will be a unity march to spread the message of unity with focus on Dakshineswar Kali Temple,” the governor said.

Bose is also scheduled to visit The Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity in central Kolkata on Sunday blessed by the association of the Nobel Laureate for Peace Mother Teresa. The governor will also pay floral tribute to Mother’s tomb there.

In fact, the practice of making statewide tours was started by Bose’s predecessor and the current Indian Vice- President Jagdeep Dhankhar. However, those tours by the former governor were not taken lightly by the Trinamool Congress government, who viewed Dhankhar summoning of district administrative officials during those tours as an “unnecessary interference” in the affairs of the government.

However, with Dhankhar’s days being over and so far the Governor House- State Secretariat relationship having portrayed a rosy picture, all eyes will be on the probable impact of the new governor’s statewide tours.

Recently, Bose faced the ire of the state BJP leaders for his participation in ‘Hate Khori’, a ritual to mark the beginning of learning where Bose took his first lesson of learning Bangla in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

