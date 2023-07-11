West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Tuesday that his two main agendas are fighting against corruption and ending the trend of bloodbath during any election in the state.

Bose returned to Kolkata on Tuesday morning from Delhi, where he submitted his report on the panchayat poll violence in West Bengal to Home Minister Amit Shah. Soon after his arrival, the Governor went to the trouble-torn areas in South 24 Parganas district, even as vote counting for the panchayat polls were underway.

In the evening, the Governor interacted with mediapersons at the Raj Bhavan, where he announced his twin agenda.

“In the current situation, there should be a twin agenda in West Bengal. The first is against political violence. The second is against corruption. Time has come for the beginning of a holy war against these two issues. Everyone should come forward in the battle against these two menaces,” Bose said.

Pointing out that the election is the most important pillar of the democratic system, the Governor said that despite ideological differences, all the political parties should come forward to ensure the development of the state.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, while interacting with mediapersons at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, which became the epicentre of clashes and bloodbath since the polling date was announced on June 8, the Governor said that his battle against continuing violence in the state will go on.

“The authorities will come down heavily on those who are responsible for unleashing such violence. This cannot be tolerated at any cost as it will affect the future generation,” Bose said.

2023071137642