A perfect situation for imposing Article 356 (President rule) of the Indian Constitution is there in West Bengal now considering the deteriorating law & order situation in the state where even the convoys of Union ministers are not spared, according to BJP’s national vice-president and Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh.

He said this while speaking to the media persons referring to the attack on the convoy of the Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik allegedly by ruling Trinamool Congress activists on Saturday afternoon, where the Union minister’s personal vehicles got damaged severely.

“The chief minister is tense over the outcome of forthcoming Panchayat elections in the state. What she and her party want is to grab all the seats in the three-tier Panchayat system in the state without any contest. The law & order situation in the state and the effectiveness of the police administration in the state is easily understandable when the police remain inactive while the minister’s vehicle is attacked. So I think that the situation is such that time has come for imposing Section 356 in the state,” he said.

According to him, the chief minister seems to be losing her grip over her party and the administration which is evident from the latest attack on the convoy of the Union minister.

“This is happening because the basic structure of the ruling party is collapsing as leaders of the party in increasing numbers are going behind the bars because of their involvement in the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in the state,” Ghosh said.

However, at the same time, he expressed doubts on whether the Union government would finally agree on the matter of imposing Article 356. “Whether the Union government will agree to it or not is their matter. But the question is whether it is necessary to retain a government whose administrative structure has collapsed,” Ghosh said.

Trinamool Congress leadership have, however rubbished Ghosh’s points of argument claiming that these days no one takes him seriously as all are aware that whether he only speaks nonsense.

