Sujay Krishan Bhadra arrested recently in connection with the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal, is being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths from two angles. While the first is related to the inward fund flow from the different agents involved in the collection of proceeds of the alleged scam, the second is how Bhadra managed to divert those proceeds through companies linked to him.

Sources said that the investigating sleuths had been able to track as many as five corporate entities where Bhadra had direct links. The accounts of such companies and the statements of bank accounts linked to these entities are currently under the scanner of the ED sleuths. They are examining every minute detail on this count to join the dots on how the proceeds collected from different agents were diverted through these companies.

Sources said that besides the details of these companies, the details of other directors and top officials of these corporate entities are also under the scanner of the ED sleuths. Some of them might be summoned also for questioning on this count, sources added.

“One thing is clear from the course of investigation so far. Other arrested accused persons in the case like Kuntal Ghosh and Santanu Bandopadhyay, were actually acting as agents of Bhadra and were involved in collections of proceeds from those candidates and handing over the same to Bhadra. Now the million dollar question is how and where Bhadra used to divert those inward proceeds in due course. The current investigation is on those lines as well,” an ED associate said.

Meanwhile, the ED sleuths have identified one civic volunteer, Rahul Bera, who was instructed by Bhadra to delete all the electronic data related to the case.

ED sources said that Bera will be summoned at the agency’s office soon and questioned him together with Bhadra. Sources said that four types of electronic data, namely mobile data, system acquisition, physical acquisition and file acquisition were deleted and later recovered by the ED sleuths.

Sources said that Bera will be summoned by ED sleuths soon and question him together with Bhadra.

20230602-114603