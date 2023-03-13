INDIA

Bengal LoP files plea in HC seeking Mukul Roy’s disqualification as MLA

The Leader of opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari on Monday filed a petition in a division bench of the Calcutta High Court demanding dismissal of Mukul Roy from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Adhikari filed the petition in the division bench of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj.

The petition has been admitted and the matter will come for hearing soon. Senior advocate of Calcutta High Court Billwadal Bhattacharyya is representing the leader of the opposition in the matter.

Mukul Roy, the former national general secretary of Trinamool Congress joined the BJP and also successfully contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls for the saffron camp from Krishnanagar (north) Assembly constituency. However, soon after the 2021 Assembly results were announced, Roy went to the Trinamool Congress office and joined back his earlier party in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

Thereafter Adhikari approached the office of the Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay demanding dismissal of Roy as a member of the House. However, after prolonged hearing in the matter, the Speaker ultimately dismissed the plea for cancellation of Roy’s membership from the House on the grounds that there was no substantial proof establishing the latter’s joining of Trinamool Congress.

