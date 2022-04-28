West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banrejee on Thursday announced some good news for the 422 persons from the state who returned from war-torn Ukraine, including 419 students.

“With limited scope and abilities, we are making special provisions for all Ukraine-returned citizens from our state, though the Union government has shown an indifferent approach about their future,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister said that three persons from the state were working as labourers in Ukraine.

“We have already employed two of them as contractual workers at the district magistrate’s office. Their families would also be provided with loans at easy installments and lower interest rates so that they can start their own business,” Banerjee said.

For the six engineering students who have returned from Ukraine, the state government has arranged for their admission in the private JIS College of Engineering.

“Two of them have already taken admission and the others will take admission soon,” the Chief Minister said.

According to Banerjee, one student who has completed his studies in dental science has been permitted an internship at a government dental college.

“Two other students of dental streme, who were in their second year, have been allowed to pursue their observer-ship and practical classes at a government dental college. One student of veterinary science has been admitted to the West Bengal University of Animal Husbandry & Fishery Sciences,” the Chief Minister said.

According to Banerjee, 23 medical students in their final year have been allowed internships at different state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

For those in the fourth and fifth years, the state government has made arrangements for their admission partly in state-run and partly in private medical colleges.

The second and third year students have been allowed to pursue practical classes in different state-run government medical colleges.

“We have requested the private institutions to offer special concessions, which they have agreed,” the Chief Minister said.

20220428-212222