Kolkata, June 28 (IANS) A man in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district was beaten up for not uttering ‘Jai Shree Ram’, police said.

The incident of Tufanganj surfaced after a video clip was circulated on social media. In the video, a man was being made to do sit-ups holding his ears and forced to say Jai Shree Ram’. The man followed helplessly.

The accused has been arrested by the officers of the local police station, sources said.

–IANS

