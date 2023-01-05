A repeat of the ghastly incident in Delhi’s Mehrauli where a youth killed his live-in partner, cut up her body ino 35 pieces and stored them in a fridge was witnessed at West Bengal’s Siliguri where a man was arrested on Thursday for killing his wife, and cutting her body into pieces before dumping them into a canal.

The body parts are still missing and the divers of the disaster management team are conducting a search at the local Teesta Canal where those were reportedly dumped.

The victim was identified as Renuka Khatun, 30, and the accused is her husband Md Ansarul.

According to the Siliguri Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Akhilesh Chaturvedi, a missing complaint was filed on this count on December 24 last year.

“Following preliminary investigation, the husband of the victim turned out to be the suspect. He was detained and interrogated. Finally on Thursday, he admitted his crime and the police have taken him into custody,” Chaturvedi added.

Meanwhile, police sources said that Ansarul killed his wife out of suspicion of her involvement in an extra-marital affair.

“The victim used to attend a beautician course at Siliguri. She had been missing since December 24, the day when the missing diary was filed. In face of interrogations, Ansarul admitted that on the same day she took his wife to nearby Phansidewa and there first killed her and then cut his body into two pieces before dumping those body parts at the Teesta Canal,” a local police source said.

It is learnt that the victim got married to the accused six years back. Her family members informed the police that although there were initial hitches between the two, they were resolved. But no one could gauge that Ansarul was holding such a suspicion against his wife, that would ultimately prompt him to commit such a heinous crime.

