A minister of West Bengal cabinet on Saturday cried foul over the recent termination of service of his younger brother as a non-teaching staff in the Group-C category with a state-run school following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The list of names of 842 Group C Staff that was published by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) last week had the name of Khokan Mahata (Roll number: 46081616066084) posted at Baita Sri Gopal High School in Jhargram, West Midnapore district, who happens to be the younger brother of West Bengal minister of state micro, small and medium enterprises, Srikanta Mahata.

Following the investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it was revealed that as per the optical mark recognition (OMT) sheet Khokan Mahata scored “12” in the written examination, which was later increased to “55” in the WBSSC’s website and on that ground his service was terminated.

On Saturday, Srikanta Mahata challenged the very score of “12” as recorded in the OMR sheet.

“It is impossible that my brother will score so low. Let the hard copy of this answer be tallied again. I am sure that he has become a victim of error by WBSSC. He had been working with the school for the last five years. The commission showed him as qualified then following which he appeared for the interview and computer test. Now WBSSC is showing him as disqualified after five years. This is double talk,” the minister said at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

He also alleged that several innocent youths were victimised because of the error on WBSSC’s part. “We will approach the court in the matter,” he added.

