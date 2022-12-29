INDIA

Bengal minister Subrata Saha dies at 72

Subrata Saha, a West Bengal Minister of State, died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital on Thursday. He was 72.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law.

A family source said that following complaints of severe chest pain, he was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital at around 10.40 a.m. on Thursday morning.

He was admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital.

But all recovery efforts by the doctors proved futile as he died at around 11 a.m.

Saha was a three-time Trinamool Congress legislator from the Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, securing consecutive victories in 2011, 2016 and 2019.

He was the first elected Trinamool Congress MLA from the entire Murshidabad district, which has been traditionally considered as a Congress stronghold.

In a statement issued from her office, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief Saha’s death and expressed condolences to the family members.

“I am deeply saddened by his death. Besides pursuing an active political life, he was associated with several social welfare activities. My personal relationship with him was extremely cordial. He will always be remembered for his contributions in politics and social work. His demise has created a vacuum in the political circle of the state. I express my condolences to his family members and followers,” the Chief Minister said in the statement.

