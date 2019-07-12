Bengal mulls using drones to improve healthcare in remote areas

Kolkata, July 19 (IANS) In order to improve healthcare services in the remote areas of the state, the West Bengal government is thinking of using high-tech drones for connecting critical patients with hospitals and to facilitate immediate availability of supplies like blood reports from the labs and so on.

“A feasibility study will be taken up to see if aerial robotics can be used to improve the healthcare facility in remote villages. Everything is under the thought process and depends on the feasibility study. Healthcare is one of the key areas of the Mamata Banerjee government,” said the head of Chief Minister’s monitoring cell, Colonel (retd) Diptanshu Chaudhary.

He said once the idea seems feasible and the pilot project is successful, the government hospitals in areas like Darjeeling, Sunderbans and other remote villages would be equipped with these latest technologies which will add a new chapter to India’s medical history.

“The idea is to help a critical patient during the first four hours and save his life. For instance, if an immediate blood report is needed, drones can be used to get it from the nearest lab in such places,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s monitoring cell ensures that the marginalised people get the best support as far as the beneficiary schemes are concerned. The body also tries to keep a check on corruption.

