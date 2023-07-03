West Bengal government on Monday submitted an application in the Supreme Court seeking withdrawal of its Second Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging an earlier order of a single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court directing a central agency probe in the multi- crore municipal recruitment case in the state.

This is the second time that the state government has withdrawn its SLP at the apex court in the matter.

The order for a central probe in the case was originally given by Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

The state government first approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision.

However, the apex court referred the matter back to the Calcutta High Court. Thereafter, the state government approached Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, who upheld Justice Gangopadhyay’s order and directed the central agencies to continue with their probe in the matter.

Thereafter, the state government challenged the order by Justice Sinha at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court and also submitted a parallel SLP at the Supreme Court in the matter.

However, a division bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Partha Satathi Chatterjee, expressed anguish over the state government keeping multi-court options open in the matter. Being reprimanded by the Calcutta High Court, the state government withdrew the first SLP in the matter.

On June 15, Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justices Chakraborty and Justice Chatterjee had upheld the earlier single-judge bench order for a central agency probe in municipalities’ recruitment case.

Following which the state government had filed a second SLP at the apex court against the order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The state government on Monday gave an application for withdrawing the second SLP in the matter at the apex court.

