INDIA

Bengal native held with drugs in Goa

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Police on Sunday arrested one person for allegedly possessing ganja worth Rs 1.8 lakh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jiva Dalvi said that the raid was conducted by Anjuna Police Inspector Prashal Dessai and others at Baga, Bardez Goa.

“The accused person is identified as Sukumar Amal Mahanta, 27, from Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal. Ganja worth Rs 1,80,000 has been found in his possession,” police said.

Sources informed that the accused person is working in a hotel at Morjim, Pernem in North Goa.

The offence has been registered under sections 20(b)(ii)(B) of NDPS Act.

Police are further investigating the case.

20230611-132602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Azam Khan, son discharged from hospital, sent back to jail

    Missing Class 9 student found murdered in Mathura

    Positive Sentiments: Valuations to attract interest in equities (IANS Equity Outlook)

    High-speed 5G services rolled out in Odisha