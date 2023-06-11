Goa Police on Sunday arrested one person for allegedly possessing ganja worth Rs 1.8 lakh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jiva Dalvi said that the raid was conducted by Anjuna Police Inspector Prashal Dessai and others at Baga, Bardez Goa.

“The accused person is identified as Sukumar Amal Mahanta, 27, from Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal. Ganja worth Rs 1,80,000 has been found in his possession,” police said.

Sources informed that the accused person is working in a hotel at Morjim, Pernem in North Goa.

The offence has been registered under sections 20(b)(ii)(B) of NDPS Act.

Police are further investigating the case.

