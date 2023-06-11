INDIA

Bengal panchayat poll: Kunal Ghosh refutes allegations of irregularities in nomination forum distribution

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress state spokesman in West Bengal Kunal Ghosh has refuted the allegations by Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, on flouting norms regarding the distribution of nomination forms for the forthcoming panchayat poll.

Instead, claimed Ghosh, that figures of nominations filed by different political parties during the first day of nomination on Friday was concrete proof that the nomination process so far had been done following the rules laid by the office of the West Bengal State Election Commission.

According to Ghosh, as per the figure for Friday only BJP filed the maximum number of nominations at 677, which proves how baseless the allegations of the leader of the opposition are.

“BJP, on the first day, filed 677 candidate nominations (Gram Panchayat: 568; Panchayat Samiti: 95; Zilla Parishad: 14) which demonstrates their active engagement in the process. The number speaks for itself. But Mr. Adhikari’s conspiratorial disposition continues to overshadow his commitment to the truth. Let’s rise above baseless speculations and focus on facts for a more constructive discourse,” Ghosh claimed in a Twitter message issued on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari, posting a video on his Twitter handle, claimed that the block development office at Saltora in Bankura district had allowed a local Trinamool Congress leader to collect nomination papers to indiscriminately collect nomination papers flouting the commission prescribed norms that not more than four nomination papers should be given to any person.

According to him, this special preference has been given to the ruling party in a situation when opposition candidates are managing to reach the BDO Offices for collecting nomination papers, braving the obstacles and hurdles placed by the ruling party goons in connivance with the state and are being made to wait for long hours in queues.

20230611-153603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Virat Kohli redefined T20 batting during 2016 IPL season: Aakash Chopra

    It’s ‘halat kharaab’ for Salman Khan after leg day at gym

    Your term may end but experience will continue to guide nation:...

    Odisha govt to provide grant to set up Goshalas