Jiyarul Molla, a youth Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at Basanti in South 24 Parganas district, officials said on Sunday. With this casualty, the total pre-poll deaths in the last 24 days has risen to 12 since the polling dates for the forthcoming elections for the three-tier panchayat system in West Bengal was announced on June 8.

The maximum casualty has been reported from South 24 Parganas district at four. Area-wise Bhangar in the same district has reported the maximum number of casualties at three.

Initial investigation has revealed that the murder of Molla is a fall-out of internal infighting in ruling Trinamool Congress, the reflection of which had been evident in the Canning and Basanti area of South 24 Parganas district since the polling deaths were announced.

Since Saturday evening, local residents said, pockets of Fulmalancha area in Basanti, have witnessed sporadic clashes between the supporters of two factions of the ruling party.

It is learnt that while he was returning home late Saturday night, suddenly he was surrounded by four to five miscreants, who came on motorcycles. He was shot from a close range, following which the assassins escaped from the spot.

The local people rushed him to Canning sub- division hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to the Trinamool Congress MLA from Canning (East) Saokat Molla, Jiyarul was killed by four unknown assassins.

“It is yet to be known who they were. But I demand that these assassins be identified and action taken against them,” he said. The Trinamool Congress MLA from Basanti, Shyamal Mondal said the murder had no political links.

2023070232634