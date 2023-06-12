Eight parties in the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong have joined hands for the forthcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal.

United Gorkha Manch – the alliance of BJP, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Hamro Party, Gorkha National Liberation Front, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists, Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League, Sumeti Mukti Morcha and Gorkhaland Rajya Nirman Party, was formed after a meeting of the leadership of the parties on Sunday and announced on Monday morning.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress has already announced that they will be contesting the panchayat polls in alliance with Anti Thapa- founded Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha. Similarly, Congress and Left Front which are already having a mutual alliance for the rural civic body polls are expecting tacit support from estranged Trinamool Congress leader from the hills Benoy Tamang.

However, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Darjeeling, Raju Bista clearly said that eight- party alliance will be restricted only for the forthcoming panchayat polls and will not necessarily be extended till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “The only reason for this alliance is to ensure the development of the hills. Our target will be development of road infrastructure, healthcare and education system in the hills,” he said.

As part of the agreement, while BJP will be contesting on the “Lotus” symbol, the candidates from other seven parties in the agreement will contest with a common symbol.

Echoing Bista, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha general secretary Roshon Giri said that the alliance will only be limited to the forthcoming panchayat. “We will be continuing with our demand for a permanent political solution in the hills,” he said.

Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha founder and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration chief Anit Thapa said that they are not worried about the eight- party alliance for the rural civic body polls. “I have full faith in the intelligence of the hill voters. They will vote for development,” he said.

While, there will be polls for three tiers in the remaining part of West Bengal, the elections for the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong will be for two tiers only.

