In view of the forthcoming polls to the three-tier panchayat system in West Bengal scheduled this year, the state unit of BJP has decided to set up a special district-level committee in each of the 23 districts of the state.

Apprehending that widespread violence might be unleashed by the ruling Trinamool Congress both on the polling day as well as before the polls, the BJP leadership is trying to include one retired police officer and a couple of criminal lawyers in each such district level committee.

In fact, retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh has been made the in-charge for coordinating on behalf of the party with the administration and the State Election Commission.

When contacted, Ghosh told IANS that the typical feature in the rural civic body polls is that more than the polling day, violence is unleashed by the ruling party before the elections.

“Either the opposition candidates are not allowed to file nominations, or those who have filed nominations are terrorised by the ruling party to withdraw the same. So, we, on behalf of BJP, are working out various strategies to counter this menace this time. The final strategy is yet to be chalked out. Once it is done, I will be able to share more information with you,” she said.

Meanwhile, a state committee leader of the BJP said that the party leadership is keeping ready a list of at least 10 lawyers in each of the 23 districts who are experts in criminal law.

“As soon as there is a complaint of pre-poll violence, this team will be ready to file a suit in the matter. The special district-level committees will be ready with the contact numbers and emails of the top administrative officials as well as the officials of the State Election Commission so that each and every complaint of poll- related violence is recorded immediately,” he said.

