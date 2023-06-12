The Calcutta High Court on Monday reserved its order on deployment of central armed paramilitary forces and postponing of the July 8 West Bengal panchayat elections.

A division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya reserved the order after a marathon hearing in the matter for about six hours in two phases throughout the day.

In the first half, despite not passing any order in the matter, the division bench voiced support for both postponing the poll date as well as for deployment of central armed forces.

During the second half of the hearing, counsel for the State Election Commission argued that the court cannot give directions on the deployment of central forces in the rural body polls.

According to him, the commission is quite aware and active about ensuring free and fair polls. “Earlier also the Calcutta High Court gave the freedom to the State Election Commission on this count for the municipalities polls in 2021,” counsel argued.

Chief Justice Sivagnanam then reminded that in 2021, the high court had also observed that in case of violence in the polls, the responsibility would rest on the commission. “Was not there any violence in the municipalities’ polls?” he questioned.

BJP counsel contended that the municipalities’ polls then were too marred by widespread violence.

The commission’s counsel also assured the court that civic volunteers would be used in poll-related security duties. “However, the commission might use them or other contractual staff for assistance in case of shortage of polling staff,” he added.

Finally after hearing all sides, the division bench reserved its judgment in the matter.

