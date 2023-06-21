Calcutta High Court, single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, on Wednesday ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe charges against a Block Development Officer (BDO) for tampering with nomination documents of two candidates for the forthcoming panchayat elections in the state.

Justice Sinha directed CBI inquiry following a petition filed by two candidates in Uluberia-II block in Howrah district namely Kashimira Bibi and Omja Bibi against the BDO accusing him of tempering with their nomination documents.

The two candidates have alleged in their petition that the nomination got cancelled at the scrutiny phase because of the alleged tampering of the nomination documents.

Justice Sinha observed that since the allegations are against a state government official, it will not be wise for a state investigation agency to probe the matter and hence the charge of the probe is handed over to CBI.

She also directed the CBI to submit a detailed report to her court by July 7, which is just a day ahead of the rural civic body polls in the state.

On Wednesday, while hearing the matter, Justice Sinha also expressed anguish over continuing incidents of violence and clashes over the rural civic body polls.

She observed that the election should be stopped if the process involves violence, bloodshed and loss of lives.

“The commission should have allotted additional time to those who could not submit their nominations in time because of the continuing violence,” Justice Sinha observed.

20230621-171004