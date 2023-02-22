A fact-finding team of an independent pressure group comprising prime lawyers and people of acclaim christened “Lawyers for Justice”, reportedly close to BJP, is all set to visit West Bengal to review the law and order situation in the wake of polls for the three-tier panchayat system scheduled this year.

State BJP sources said that the fact-finding team will be coming to the state either by the end of this month or beginning of the next month. “In all probability, the fact-finding team will arrive in Kolkata on the night of February 24 and after a detailed tour in the districts for the next three days, they will return on February 27 night,” said a member of the state committee of BJP.

It is learnt that during this visit, the main focus of the team will be Bogtui under Rampurhat sub-division in Birbhum district, where a massive carnage during the wee hours in March last year claimed nine lives.

The carnage was presumed to be a revenge-killing following the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader Vadu Sheikh on the streets on the same evening. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths are integrating the matter currently following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

“Besides observing the situation in Bogtui in the post-carnage situation, the team is also scheduled to do some research work on the complaints relating to misuse of funds relating to different centrally- sponsored schemes like mid- day meal, housing and 100- day job schemes,” the state BJP leader said.

If time permits, the fact-finding team might also interact with a section of administrative officials.

To recall, a similar fact-finding team visited the state last month. During the visit, their main focus was to interact with the victims of multi- crore teachers’ recruitment irregularities scam in the state. They also interacted with the bloggers and YouTubers facing administrative wrath for their anti-ruling party campaigns.

