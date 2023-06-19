INDIA

Bengal panchayat polls: Naushad Siddique gets Z-category security

NewsWire
0
0

Against the backdrop of large scale violence at West Bengal’s Bhangar over the nomination process for the forthcoming panchayat polls, the Union home ministry has decided to provide Z-category security of the All India Secular Front (AISF) legislator from Bhangar and the lone party representative in the state.

On June 16, Siddique had written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office apprehending life threat and seeking central assistance for his necessary security.

It is learnt that the matter was then referred to the office of the Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, who oversees the matter related to security allotment. Sources said that another minister of state from home affairs and BJP legislator from Cooch Behar in West Bengal, whose convoy has faced attacks twice in the state during the last four months, was also discussed in the matter.

After Pramanik confirmed the genuineness of Siddique’s apprehension the Union government approved Z-category security on behalf of the Union government. Under this system Siddique will get a cover of 22 security personnel.

Alleging a clandestine understanding between AISF and BJP, Trinamool Congress spokesperson kunal Ghosh said, “Siddique has floated a concocted drama of probable life threat and the Union government has added fuel to it. This proves the clandestine understanding between the two.”

Recently, while addressing a public rally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused Siddique of having a clandestine understanding with BJP without naming him.

“A breakaway minority group has created tension at Bhangar over the nomination during the last couple of days and is being funded by BJP. I am surprised at their audacity with just one legislator. They are trying to malign the image of West Bengal and being funded by the BJP. It is because of Trinamool Congress that the people from the minority community are safe in Bengal,” she asserted.

